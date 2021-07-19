Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

