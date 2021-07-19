Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Lowered by Cormark

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALS. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.94.

ALS opened at C$16.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$696.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.38. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

