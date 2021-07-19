Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Shares of TSCO opened at $189.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

