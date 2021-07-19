Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for WestRock Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WestRock in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34.

Get WestRock alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.