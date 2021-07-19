QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $325,810.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00035633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00095511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00143011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,241.47 or 1.00196819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.