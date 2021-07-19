Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after buying an additional 160,098 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 53,559 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 54,470 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,042,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.92 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $269,288.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,629 shares of company stock worth $1,361,997. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

