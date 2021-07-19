Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $277,000 Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 806,340 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,972,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,739,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 390,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 139,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 9,751 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $226,028.18. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,070. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

