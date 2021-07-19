Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,971,000 after buying an additional 793,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,299,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after buying an additional 638,719 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,119,000 after purchasing an additional 468,271 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $910.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHE. TheStreet lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

