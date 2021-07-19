Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,562 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $71.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

