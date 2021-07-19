Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 3,122 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,865,000 after purchasing an additional 138,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after acquiring an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 75.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 53.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after acquiring an additional 927,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 30.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 357,368 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

EVOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,147 over the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

