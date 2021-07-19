Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $235,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,704,000 after acquiring an additional 104,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,833,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

