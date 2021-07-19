Qubitica (QBIT) Hits One Day Volume of $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00215646 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001056 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.82 or 0.00899046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

