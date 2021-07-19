Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Short Interest Update

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 798,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $83,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,657,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,829,829.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,684 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,535 shares of company stock worth $590,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,931,000 after purchasing an additional 698,488 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $31,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after acquiring an additional 124,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 71.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 514,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QUOT traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.94. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

