Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Down 6.4%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 6,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 9,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

