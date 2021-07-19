QVT Financial LP Buys Shares of 117,745 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 117,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 452,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,882,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

