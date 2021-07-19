Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ FWAA opened at $11.01 on Monday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.