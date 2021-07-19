Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

RADI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,409,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,474,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.87. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $16.21.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

