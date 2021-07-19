Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of RL opened at $108.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 14,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $1,856,181.00. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $61,911,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,427,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,995,000 after acquiring an additional 574,252 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

