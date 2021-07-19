RAMP Market Capitalization Tops $51.87 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. RAMP has a total market cap of $51.87 million and $4.97 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00776837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,054,524 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.