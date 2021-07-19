Rarible (RARI) Trading Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Rarible has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $34.02 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can now be bought for $7.63 or 0.00024911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012871 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00757594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,460,818 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

