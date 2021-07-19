Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,200 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 584,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 495,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 113,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

