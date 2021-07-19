Raymond James Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $52.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18. Methanex has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 527.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

