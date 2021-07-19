Raymond James Comments on Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.87.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $104.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $94.04 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.