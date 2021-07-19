Raymond James Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$98.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$321.82.

CP stock opened at C$91.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$60.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.38. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$71.78 and a twelve month high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500015 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

