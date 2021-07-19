Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCW. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.69.

TSE:TCW opened at C$2.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$640.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$2.74.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

