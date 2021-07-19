Raze Network Price Tops $0.0751 on Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Raze Network has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $533,864.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00098544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00147642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,655.20 or 0.99973957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,275,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

