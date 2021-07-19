RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

Shares of ROLL opened at $195.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

