Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vallourec (VLOWY)

Vallourec (OTCMKTS: VLOWY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/17/2021 – Vallourec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

7/9/2021 – Vallourec was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/5/2021 – Vallourec had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/29/2021 – Vallourec was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2021 – Vallourec was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/22/2021 – Vallourec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

VLOWY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947. Vallourec S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03.

Get Vallourec SA alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Vallourec S.A. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.