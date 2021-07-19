Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 5.1%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.70. Approximately 2,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 491,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

