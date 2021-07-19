Redmile Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,332,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,737,000. Redmile Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Genmab A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.37. 1,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,480. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.23. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

