Redmile Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Redmile Group LLC cut its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,688,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 840,113 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned 4.85% of ImmunoGen worth $78,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 219.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 66,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 729,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 129,364 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 49.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 44,932 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,302. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.38.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

