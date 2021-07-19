Redmile Group LLC Has $158.71 Million Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech comprises about 2.2% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Redmile Group LLC owned 9.28% of Krystal Biotech worth $158,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

