Redmile Group LLC Sells 14,300 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Redmile Group LLC reduced its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,117,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned 0.10% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $50,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 238,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLTX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of NLTX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.25. 1,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,479. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $117,516. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

