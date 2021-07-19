Redmile Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Redmile Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $35,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.85. 1,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.09 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.62, for a total value of $320,775.00. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $502,024.62. Insiders have sold 5,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,347 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

