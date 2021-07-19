Redmile Group LLC Sells 573,800 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Redmile Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,800 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Aprea Therapeutics were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 340,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 632,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 17,267.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 82,712 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of APRE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.94. 7,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,384. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

