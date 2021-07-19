Refinable Trading Down 12.7% This Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $526,605.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00142119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,721.78 or 1.00045015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

