Relx (NYSE:RELX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Relx stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $28.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Relx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Relx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

