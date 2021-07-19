Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,161.18 ($28.24).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

REL stock traded down GBX 31 ($0.41) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,025 ($26.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,081.24 ($27.19). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,913.14. The firm has a market cap of £39.15 billion and a PE ratio of 32.53.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

