Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IHG opened at $64.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.74 and a beta of 1.30. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

