Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $215.30 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.