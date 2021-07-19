Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of CalAmp worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 105.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter worth about $1,693,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 140.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 284,688 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.58. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

