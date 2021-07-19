Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SILK. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 210.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,700,000 after buying an additional 786,034 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 277,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after purchasing an additional 163,695 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 362,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 74,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 70,242 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.88.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

