Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 63,300 Shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSI stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

