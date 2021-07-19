Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 24,600 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,115,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,596,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ADUS opened at $82.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.28. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.