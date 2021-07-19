Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 40,980 Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,980 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Psychemedics worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,529 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 74.6% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PMD opened at $6.81 on Monday. Psychemedics Co. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

