Renasant Bank Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $993,946,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after buying an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,404,000 after buying an additional 205,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.09. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

