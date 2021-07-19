Renasant Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Renasant Bank raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $286.00 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $295.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.