Renasant Bank Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,473.2% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,924,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 143,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,179,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 338,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $891,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $427.87 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.55 and a fifty-two week high of $439.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.