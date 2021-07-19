Renasant Bank Has $1.30 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Renasant Bank trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $225.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.