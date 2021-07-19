Renasant Bank Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Renasant Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 29,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $157.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.